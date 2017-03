PARIS, March 9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his sixth Ligue 1 double this season to help Paris St Germain move five points clear at the top with a 2-1 home win over strugglers AS Nancy on Saturday.

PSG, who have lost to lowly Stade Reims and Sochaux in recent weeks, seemed set for another shock defeat when Benjamin Moukandjo deservedly put the visitors ahead in the 36th minute.

However. PSG then took advantage of Nancy's mistakes as Ibrahimovic pounced twice in four minutes around the hour mark to take his league total to 24 goals.

PSG have 57 points from 28 games ahead of Olympique Lyon who host Olympique Marseille, in third on 49, on Sunday.

The 2011 champions Lille can climb to fifth if they win at mid-table neighbours Valenciennes later on Saturday. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)