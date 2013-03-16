PARIS, March 16 Wahbi Khazri scored a goal and created two as Olympique Lyon suffered another blow in the French title race with a 4-1 loss at lowly Bastia on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Khazri set up Florian Thauvin for the opener on the stroke of halftime following a 50-metre run then neatly put Anthony Modeste through in the box in the 56th after Lisandro Lopez had levelled two minutes earlier.

Thauvin scored his second just after the hour mark following a fine team move and Khazri found the top corner of the goal with a splendid curling shot to wrap it up with three minutes left.

Lyon, who have drawn their last two league games, stayed second with 53 points from 29 games, four behind leaders Paris St Germain who visit fourth-placed St Etienne on Sunday.

Marseille are third on 51 after they could only manage a goalless home draw against Ajaccio on Friday.

Bastia remained 14th with 33 points, six above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Tom Pilcher)