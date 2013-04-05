PARIS, April 5 A look at the top of France's Ligue 1 where Paris St Germain are seven points ahead of Olympique Marseille with eight more games to play:

Top Four Standings Played Points

1. Paris St Germain 30 61

2. Olympique Marseille 30 54

3. Olympique Lyon 30 53

4. St Etienne 30 50

Last season's top four finish:

1. Montpellier 82; 2. Paris St Germain 79; 3. Lille 74; 4. Olympique Lyon 64

Remaining key fixtures:

Olympique Lyon face Paris St Germain on May 11 and a victory in that game is likely to hand PSG their first league title since 1994 if they have not already sealed the crown before then.

Analysis:

PSG have spent over 200 million euros on transfers since they were taken over by Qatari investors in 2011. That in itself did not guarantee success but bringing in the successful and experienced Carlo Ancelotti as coach tipped the probability of honours heavily in their favour.

The Italian coach brought his managerial experience from AC Milan, Juventus and Chelsea and cemented a star-studded yet disciplined team whose backbone has no equivalent in Ligue 1.

With Italy international keeper and Brazil centre back Thiago Silva, PSG have the best defence in the league with only 20 goals conceded from 30 matches.

Under Ancelotti, France international Blaise Matuidi has bloomed into a rock-solid holding midfielder while Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been piling up goals at a rate unseen since Jean-Pierre Papin reached the 30-goal milestone at the end of the 1989-90 season.

Sweden striker Ibrahimovic has netted 25 goals in Ligue 1 from 27 appearances so far.

PSG's rivals, who hardly spent any money last summer, put up a decent fight but have failed the consistency test and definitely lacked talent.

PSG have not lost two league games in a row this season while Lyon conceded back-to-back defeats twice in the past two months, results that is likely to cost them a heavy price in the final analysis.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mike Collett)