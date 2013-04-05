PARIS, April 5 Andre-Pierre Gignac struck the only goal for the second game in a row as second-placed Olympique Marseille beat Girondins Bordeaux 1-0 on Friday to move within four points of Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain.

Gignac, who also scored in Sunday's 1-0 win at Nice, ran on to a long pass by Benoit Cheyrou before beating visiting goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso in the 41st minute to grab his 11th league goal of the season.

Marseille have 57 points, four behind PSG who visit mid-table Stade Rennes on Saturday. Olympique Lyon, third on 53 points, travel to lowly Stade Reims on Sunday.

"Paris are a long way ahead. We targeted the top five at the start of the season but now we want to stay second," Marseille forward Andre Ayew told beIN Sport television.

Bordeaux, who have managed only three goals in eight league games, are ninth with 43 points.

"Unfortunately it's always the same, one game after the other. We had the possession but we were no harm to them," said Bordeaux midfielder Ludovic Obraniak.

The home team went close after 10 minutes when Foued Kadir's effort went just wide.

The fare was generally dull in the first half and few chances were created in the second either, although a Henri Saivet header went over the Marseille crossbar in the 75th minute.

Marseille's clean sheet was their fourth in succession in the league. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)