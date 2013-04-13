PARIS, April 13 A second-half goal from Blaise Matuidi proved enough for Paris St Germain to win 1-0 at basement side Troyes and move 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG, who held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday but went out of the Champions League on away goals, were far below their usual standards.

Matuidi made the difference by converting a rare chance when he shot past goalkeeper Yohann Thuram-Ulien from a Gregory Van der Wiel cross.

PSG have 67 points, 10 above second-placed Olympique Marseille with six games remaining.

Marseille visit Lille, fifth with 52 points, on Sunday.

Troyes stay bottom, six points from safety.

