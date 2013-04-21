PARIS, April 21 Lucas Digne and Marko Basa struck late as Lille kept their Champions League challenge alive with a 2-1 win at Bastia in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Basa netted the winner two minutes into stoppage time after Digne's missile five minutes from time had cancelled out Wahbi Khazri's opener as Lille moved up to fourth on 56 points with five games left, three points adrift of third-placed Olympique Lyon who occupy the qualifying spot for the Champions League third preliminary round.

Bastia are 12th on 39 points, eight points above the relegation zone.

Later on Sunday (1900 GMT), leaders Paris St Germain, who have 67 points, entertain sixth-placed Nice.

In Corsica, the visitors were the first in action when Dimitri Payet's volley was parried away by Mickael Landreau after 13 minutes.

At the end of a swift counter attack, Khazri unleashed a powerful shot that smashed Steeve Elana's left post.

Khazri, however, was luckier on his second attempt two minutes into the second half as his whipped shot from just inside the box went into the top corner.

But fullback Digne sent a rising shot from 25 metres under the bar to give the northerners a deserved equaliser.

Centre back Basa then latched onto a Benoit Pedretti cross to give Lille a lucky win. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)