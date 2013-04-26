PARIS, April 26 Third from bottom Sochaux staged a spectacular comeback on Friday, scoring three goals in the last 11 minutes to earn a 3-3 Ligue 1 draw and dent Lille's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Two goals from Salomon Kalou and one by Marko Basa put the home team 3-0 up inside 48 minutes.

Lille, the 2011 champions, were then booed off the pitch after Sochaux hit back with a double from Vincent Nogueira and a goal by Cedric Kante.

The draw kept Lille in fifth spot, level on 57 points with fourth-placed St Etienne who visit third-placed Olympique Lyon (59) on Sunday.

The top two qualify for the Champions League and the team in third go through to the preliminary round.

Olympique Marseille, in second spot on 61 points, travel to Lorient on Saturday while leaders Paris St Germain (70) meet Evian Thonon Gaillard on Sunday. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)