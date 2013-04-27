PARIS, April 27 Mathieu Valbuena scored the only goal as Olympique Marseille consolidated second place in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win at Lorient on Saturday.

Valbuena fired in a loose ball from just outside the box in the 25th minute.

There were angry scenes at the end of the game when players from both teams became involved in a mass brawl after Fabien Audard slapped Valbuena in the face.

Lorient player Audard and Dede Ayew of Marseille were sent off.

It was the 12th time Marseille recorded a 1-0 victory this season and it was also their seventh clean sheet in a row.

They have 64 points from 34 games, six behind leaders Paris St Germain who visit lowly Evian Thonon Gaillard on Sunday, and are looking good for the second Champions League spot next season.

Olympique Lyon, five points adrift in third position, host fourth-placed St Etienne on Sunday.

Lorient are seventh on 50 points. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)