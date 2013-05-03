PARIS May 3 St Etienne's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League suffered a blow when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to mid-table Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Les Verts stayed in fourth place on 59 points with three games left, one point behind arch-rivals Olympique Lyon, who visit relegation-threatened Nancy on Sunday.

The top two teams in Ligue 1 qualify directly for the Champions League group stage while the third-placed side go into the third qualifying round.

St Etienne dominated Friday's match with their Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again missing several chances in a lively game at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium.

Bordeaux's defence held firm under pressure and the visitors' only chance came in the 73rd minute when Julien Faubert's 20-metre strike went over Stephane Ruffier's bar.

Bordeaux remain eighth on 49 points.

On Saturday, second-placed Olympique Marseille host Bastia knowing a win will delay Paris St Germain's capture of the title with the league leaders hosting Valenciennes on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)