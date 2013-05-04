PARIS May 4 Olympique Marseille made a giant step towards a Champions League spot on Saturday as Andre-Pierre Gignac's double earned them a 2-1 home win against Bastia and delayed arch rivals Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 title celebrations.

Second-placed OM have 67 points with three games left and trail PSG, who play their game in hand against Valenciennes on Sunday, by six points.

Marseille, who had Mathieu Valbuena to thank for two assists, lead third-placed Olympique Lyon by seven points before the seven-times champions travel to Nancy on Sunday, while fourth-placed St Etienne lag eight points behind OM.

The top two Ligue 1 teams qualify directly for the Champions League group stage while the third-placed team go into the third preliminary round.

At the Stade Velodrome, OM got off to a brilliant start as Gignac collected Valbuena's through ball and chipped the ball past Mickael Landreau in the 12th minute.

Bastia equalised one minute into the second half when Florian Thauvin beat Steve Mandanda with a fine 25-metre shot.

Landreau tipped away Morgan Amalfitano's rising shot over the bar and denied Jordan Ayew from just inside the box as the visitors held firm.

Nine minutes from time, however, Gignac was again at the receiving end of a Valbuena long pass and fired past Landreau. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sonia Oxley)