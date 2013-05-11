PARIS May 11 Andre Ayew scored his first double of the season as Olympique Marseille beat Toulouse 2-1 on Saturday to secure Champions League qualification and delay Paris St Germain's expected coronation as Ligue 1 winners.

Ayew put the home team in front with a powerful header on the stroke of halftime and netted the second in the 62nd minute from close range.

Substitute Eden Ben Basat scored a late consolation for 10th-placed Toulouse.

Second-placed Marseille moved to 70 points from 36 games, four points behind leaders PSG, who have played 35.

The Paris club will be confirmed as champions for the first time since 1994 if they win at Olympique Lyon, third on 63 points, on Sunday.

A PSG victory would also secure second spot and an automatic Champions League qualification for Marseille, who are certain to finish in the top three given their 10-point lead over Lille in fourth and Nice in fifth.

The team that finishes third will enter the Champions League preliminary rounds.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Stephen Wood)