PARIS May 12 St Etienne's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League suffered a blow when they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Lorient to stay four points adrift of the Ligue 1 top three.

It was the first league loss of the year for St Etienne, who could be out of the race if third-placed Olympique Lyon beat leaders Paris St Germain in the day's late kickoff.

PSG have a four-point lead with 74 over second-placed Olympique Marseille and will be crowned champions if they win.

St Etienne are sixth on 59 points, four behind Lyon and one behind Lille in fourth and Nice, who visit third bottom Evian Thonon Gaillard later, in fifth.

Lorient, who were the only team to have beaten St Etienne so far in 2013 in a French Cup quarter-final last month, went ahead six minutes into the second half thanks to a Kevin Monnet-Paquet header.

Fabien Robert doubled their lead in the 67th minute when he headed home a superb cross from Benjamin Corgnet.

Centre back Kurt Zouma made it 2-1 with 10 minutes left following a corner kick but Lorient contained St Etienne's late surge and Yann Jouffre wrapped it up in added-time, bending in a free-kick from 25-metres out. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Josh Reich)