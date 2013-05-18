PARIS May 18 Zlatan Ibrahimovic took his Ligue 1 goal tally for the season to 29 to inspire champions Paris St Germain to a 3-1 home win over Stade Brest on a memorable night on Saturday.

The Sweden striker scored twice before the interval while former England captain David Beckham captained PSG on his farewell appearance at the Parc des Princes.

Beckham, who will retire at the end of the season, set up Blaise Matuidi for the second goal and then broke down in tears when he was substituted by Ezequiel Lavezzi in the 81st minute.

Last weekend PSG clinched their first French league title since 1994.

St Etienne kept their hopes of playing in next season's Champions League alive when they moved up to fourth thanks to a 2-0 home win over Olympique Marseille.

Nancy, beaten 2-1 by Bastia, were relegated. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)