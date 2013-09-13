PARIS, Sept 13 Brazil forward Lucas scored his first goal for Paris St Germain to help the Ligue 1 champions snatch top spot with a 2-0 win at Girondins Bordeaux on Friday.

Lucas, who joined the club from Sao Paulo in January, added to Blaise Matuidi's first-half opener as the visitors secured a deserved victory at Chaban Delmas.

PSG have 11 points from five games and lead second-placed Monaco, who take on Lorient on Sunday, by one point.

Laurent Blanc's side were always in control and went ahead when Zlatan Ibrahimovic's through ball found Matuidi and he beat keeper Cedric Carrasso from close range on the half hour.

PSG made it 2-0 in the 64th minute when Marco Verratti released Lucas on the left and he coolly wrong-footed the keeper who had expected the Brazilian to pull the ball back for Ibrahimovic.

Big-spending PSG, who brought on Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani with nine minutes to go following his return from international duty, had a handful of chances in the closing stages but failed to add a third goal. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)