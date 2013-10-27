(Corrects points gap between Monaco and PSG in para 3)

PARIS Oct 27 Radamel Falcao ended a three-game scoreless streak when Monaco beat Olympique Lyon 2-1 at home on Sunday to move top of the Ligue 1 standings.

Mounir Obbadi put the hosts ahead after 28 minutes with Colombia striker Falcao doubling the tally nine minutes from the break to put his team on 25 points from 11 games. Bafetimbi Gomis pulled one back shortly after the hour.

Champions Paris St Germain are second, one point adrift, and will reclaim top spot if they draw against or beat St Etienne away later on Sunday (2000 GMT).

While the French league has turned into a two-way battle between the two biggest, foreign-owned big spenders, Olympique Lyon's fall from grace continues.

Lyon, who were French champions from 2001-08, sold several top players during the close season and they have been paying for it with only three league wins. They lie 14th in the table on 12 points.

Claudio Ranieri's side went ahead when Obbadi's half-volley from a loose ball from just outside the area went under Anthony Lopes's bar.

Eight minutes later, Falcao neatly flicked the ball over Lopes after being set up by Layvin Kurzawa for his eighth goal of the season.

Gomis reduced the arrears in the 62nd minute by heading home from Henri Bedimo's cross. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)