PARIS Oct 27 A last-gasp goal by Blaise Matuidi salvaged a 2-2 draw for leaders Paris St Germain at 10-man St Etienne as the Ligue 1 champions took their unbeaten run to 30 games in all competitions on Sunday.

It was heartbreak for the home team, who were 2-0 up after 51 minutes, as midfielder Matuidi's cross bounced past keeper Stephane Ruffier three minutes into stoppage time.

St Etienne, who had Fabien Lemoine sent off for a second caution in the 59th minute, pounced on two blunders from centre half Marquinhos to take command before Edinson Cavani pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 68th minute.

PSG have 25 points from 11 games and lead Monaco, who beat Olympique Lyon 2-1 earlier on Sunday with Radamel Falcao ending a three-match scoreless streak, on goal difference.

Lille are two points adrift in third place after they beat Nantes 1-0 on Friday.

St Etienne went in front when an awful Marquinhos clearance was intercepted by Romain Hamouma and his centre was expertly volleyed in by Benjamin Corgnet after 18 minutes.

The home team doubled their lead six minutes after the break when another attempted clearance by Marquinhos bounced off the back of a team mate and fell kindly to goal-scorer Hamouma.

Lemoine was dismissed for a foul on Ezequiel Lavezzi and PSG started their fightback when Cavani netted his seventh league goal of the season by tapping in a cross from Maxwell.