(Add quotes, details)

PARIS Nov 3 Lille striker Nolan Roux scored twice to inflict big-spending Monaco's first Ligue 1 defeat of the season with a 2-0 win that lifted the hosts into second place in the standings on Sunday.

Roux put Lille ahead after 27 minutes when he tapped the ball in from close range following a Marko Basa header from a corner.

The forward made it 2-0 midway through the second half after Salomon Kalou had initiated a quick counter-attack.

Lille, who have now recorded 10 clean sheets from 12 games, easily contained a struggling Monaco side.

They moved up to second on 26 points, two behind leaders Paris St Germain who thrashed Lorient 4-0 on Friday thanks to an Edinson Cavani double and goals from Brazilian Lucas and Frenchman Jeremy Menez. Monaco are third on 25.

"Congratulations to Lille. They were better than us tonight," Monaco's forward Emmanuel Riviere told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"We did not manage to play our game. We can't win every match in the season, we knew it would happen. Now, we have to stick together."

The principality club created few chances throughout the game despite the efforts of striker Radamel Falcao who managed just two shots on target as his team mates failed to supply him.

The Colombian created Monaco's only clear-cut scoring opportunity with a neat deep pass for Riviere in the 67th minute but the latter was superbly denied by Lille and Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.

"It's a beautiful night and Vincent did what he does best," Roux told the club's media after Enyeama did not concede for the seventh consecutive league game.

"It was our first test and we passed it brilliantly," he added.

Lille still have to face last season's runners-up Olympique Marseille and PSG next month. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)