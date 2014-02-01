PARIS Feb 1 Monaco salvaged a 2-2 draw at mid-table Lorient thanks to Layvin Kurzawa's late goal on Saturday, leaving them five points behind Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain a week before the top two clash in the principality.

Monaco now have 49 points from 23 games, with champions and fellow big spenders PSG on 54 after their 2-0 home victory over Girondins Bordeaux on Friday.

Kurzawa lashed the ball home three minutes from time following a fine one-two with substitute Lucas Ocampos for his fourth league goal of the season, all scored away.

Monaco's Valere Germain had cancelled out Vincent Aboubakar's 12th-minute opener just before the break and Jeremie Aliadiere then put Lorient ahead in the 73rd minute.

"We would have deserved to win, we had a lot of chances but we lack a little bit of luck in front of goal," Monaco coach Claudio Ranieri told reporters.

The hosts started strongly and Aboubakar hit the top of the crossbar in the fourth minute.

The striker proved more effective eight minutes later as he headed the ball into the top corner following a cross from winger Kevin Monnet-Paquet.

Ranieri changed his plan by replacing midfielder Mounir Obbadi with forward Ocampos after 27 minutes and it paid off for the visitors who gradually stepped up the pressure.

Germain eventually pulled them level with a clinical finish from inside the box.

Lorient rediscovered their attacking intent after the break and were rewarded when Aliadiere scored from close range, but they could not hold on to the lead as defender Kurzawa rescued Monaco as fulltime approached. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Josh Reich)