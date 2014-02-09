Feb 9 A late Thiago Silva own goal cancelled out Javier Pastore's early opener as Paris St Germain drew 1-1 at Monaco on Sunday to maintain a five-point cushion over their title rivals at the top of Ligue 1.

Argentine Pastore, starting up front in the absence of the injured Edinson Cavani, headed his first league goal of the season after eight minutes.

Monaco hit back when Thiago Silva diverted Fabinho's low cross into his own net in the 74th minute before Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a last-gasp chance to earn the leaders victory.

PSG, aiming to win back-to-back titles for the first time, have 55 points from 24 games with second-placed Monaco on 50.

"Monaco produced a great second half. We tried to play when we had the ball and I think it was a good match," PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi told Canal Plus television.

"Both sides deserved a point. We are still five points ahead and that's good."

The clash between the two big-spending clubs lived up to expectations in the early stages.

PSG went ahead through Pastore after centre back Alex had nodded on a Thiago Motta corner.

Emmanuel Riviere went close to an equaliser when he missed the target after a powerful James Rodriguez effort was parried into his path.

Swedish talisman Ibrahimovic then had two good opportunities either side of halftime but was thwarted by superb saves from Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

The home team pushed hard for an equaliser and new loan signing Dimitar Berbatov came on for Valere Germain just after the hour.

After Thiago Silva's own goal, Brazilian Fabinho was denied a goal by keeper Salvatore Sirigu with three minutes to go and then Ibrahimovic spurned another chance with seconds left. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)