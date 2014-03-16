PARIS, March 16 Dimitar Berbatov scored one goal and set up two more as Monaco maintained their slim chances of winning the French Ligue 1 title with a 3-2 win at Olympique Lyon on Sunday.

Berbatov created Valere Germain and James Rodriguez's first-half goals before chipping in the third after the break to put Monaco on 62 points from 29 games.

Claudio Ranieri's side trail Paris St Germain by five points ahead of the champions' home game against St Etienne later on Sunday (2000GMT/3 PM ET).

Lyon stayed fifth on 45 points, eight points behind third-placed Lille who occupy the Champions League third qualifying round spot.

Germain put the visitors ahead after four minutes from close range after Berbatov had tapped the ball into this path.

The Bulgarian was at it again in the 27th minute, setting up Rodriguez from close range again.

But Lyon did not give up and reduced the arrears five minutes later as Jimmy Briand latched onto Miguel Lopes's pass to beat Danijel Subasic.

Rodriguez repaid Berbatov's favour by setting up the former Tottenham and Manchester United striker for Monaco's third, a fine chip past Anthony Lopes.

Remi Garde's team, however, were back in contention with 12 minutes left as Briand scored his sixth league goal of the season with a volley.

But it was not enough as the Monaco defence, perfectly marshalled by Ricardo Carvalho, held on. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)