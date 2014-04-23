April 23 Paris St Germain moved tantalisingly close to a second successive Ligue 1 title after a last-minute goal from Blaise Matuidi sealed a 1-0 win over Evian Thonon Gaillard on Wednesday that moved them 10 points clear at the top.

Laurent Blanc's side could clinch the title with victory at Sochaux on Sunday, but they could also be crowned champions on Saturday if second-placed Monaco lose to Ajaccio.

Substitute Matuidi came on in the 71st minute and struck the winner at the death when he slid the ball under Evian keeper Jesper Hansen from a tight angle.

PSG, who won the French League Cup by beating Olympique Lyon 2-1 on Saturday, moved to 82 points from 34 games and Evian stayed 16th on 38 points, five clear of the relegation zone with four matches remaining.

Toulouse and Lyon drew 0-0 in Wednesday's other Ligue 1 match. (Writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Ed Osmond)