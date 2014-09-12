PARIS, Sept 12 Monaco's terrible start to the Ligue 1 season continued on Friday as last season's runners-up slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Olympique Lyonnais.

The principality club, who let 2014 World Cup hero James Rodriguez join Real Madrid and fellow Colombia forward Radamel Falcao depart for Manchester United during the close season, are fifth from bottom with four points from five games.

Lyon, who have also had a rough start to the season, are four places above Monaco on six points.

Leonardo Jardim's team geared up for their Champions League opener against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday in the worst possible fashion.

Lyon went ahead on the half hour when Nabil Fekir, set up by Steed Malbranque, beat keeper Danijel Subasic from inside the box.

Lucas Ocampos levelled nine minutes later with a fine curling shot but Monaco generally lacked inspiration and Dimitar Berbatov, who must assume the bulk of the scoring duties in the absence of Falcao, missed a sitter on the stroke of halftime.

Corentin Tolisso grabbed the winner 17 minutes from time with his first Ligue 1 goal, a low shot after being set up by fellow midfielder Arnold Mvuemba.

On Saturday, champions Paris St Germain can go top by winning at Stade Rennes. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)