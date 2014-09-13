PARIS, Sept 13 Paris St Germain missed an opportunity to snatch the Ligue 1 lead when they were held 1-1 at Stade Rennais on Saturday.

Zoumana Camara gave PSG a first-half lead but Paul Georges Ntep equalised shortly after the break as PSG were left in second place on nine points after five games.

They trail leaders Girondins de Bordeaux, who travel to En Avant Guingamp on Sunday, by one point and lead third-placed Rennes by one point.

PSG were the first in action and Zlatan Ibrahimovic came close in the 42nd minute when his volley shook the crossbar.

One minute later, however, centre back Camara, who started the game as Brazilians David Luiz and Thiago Silva are out injured, tapped in from Gregory van der Wiel's cross to put the French champions ahead.

It was not the best of warm-ups for PSG ahead of Wednesday's trip to Ajax Amsterdam for their Champions League opener.

The visitors lacked creativity in the midfield and barely threatened the Rennes defence in the second half.

Ten minutes after the break, substitute Ntep gave the hosts a deserved equaliser from close range.

"We could have done better, surely," PSG keeper Salvatore Sirigu told Canal Plus. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)