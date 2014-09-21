PARIS, Sept 21 Monaco finally found something to cheer about in Ligue 1 when Nabil Dirar's goal earned them a 1-0 home win against En Avant Guingamp on Sunday.

Substitute Dirar, who came on for the injured Anthony Martial early on, struck seven minutes from the interval to lift his team to 15th in the standings on seven points after six games.

Monaco, who lost key Colombian players Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez during the transfer window, trail leaders Olympique de Marseille by six points.

The principality side, runners-up behind Paris St Germain last season, got off to a woeful start this term, losing three of their first five games.

But a 1-0 win in their Champions League opener against Bayer Leverkusen last week boosted their confidence and Monaco ended the Guingamp defence's resilience in the 38th minute.

Later on Sunday, champions PSG host Olympique Lyonnais (1900 GMT).