PARIS, Sept 24 Late substitute Valere Germain scored deep into injury time as Monaco continued to improve from a woeful start to the Ligue 1 season with a 1-0 win at Montpellier on Wednesday.

Forward Germain, who came on for Geoffrey Kondogbia in the 88th minute, found the back of the net three minutes into added time from Layvin Kurzawa's cross.

Leonardo Jardim's side, without top forwards Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez after the Colombian duo left for Manchester United and Real Madrid respectively, are now 11th in the standings with 10 points from seven games.

They trail leaders Olympique de Marseille, who thrashed Stade de Reims 5-0 away on Tuesday, by six points.

Montpellier striker Kevin Berigaud beat Danijel Subasic with a clever heel kick in the 18th minute but the goal was ruled offside.

Last year's runners up Monaco dominated in the midfield but looked vulnerable to their hosts on the counter-attack.

Dimitar Berbatov was unusually clumsy as he and fellow forwards Bernardo Silva and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco struggled to threaten the Montpellier defence.

Montpellier came close to an upset in the closing stages when Souleymane Camara's header shaved Subasic's post.

Germain then broke the deadlock when he tapped in from Kurzawa's back pass in the box.

French champions Paris St Germain travel to Caen later on Wednesday (1900GMT). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)