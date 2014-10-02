PARIS Oct 2 Andre-Pierre Gignac's fine start to the season with Olympique de Marseille was rewarded on Thursday when the striker was recalled to the France squad for friendlies against Portugal and Armenia.

Ligue 1 top scorer Gignac, who has helped Marseille to the top of the table with eight goals in as many appearances, won the last of his 17 caps in a World Cup qualifier against Georgia in September 2013.

The 28-year-old was joined in the squad by team mate and fellow forward Dimitri Payet, who last played for Les Bleus in a World Cup qualifier against Belarus in September last year.

France take on Portugal at the Stade de France on Oct. 11 and travel to Armenia three days later.

"The doors have always been open, for Gignac and for others," said Deschamps.

France have automatically qualified for the Euro 2016 finals as hosts and will play only friendlies until then. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)