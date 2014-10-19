PARIS Oct 19 Olympique de Marseille's impressive Ligue 1 form continued on Sunday when they extended their winning streak to eight games with a 2-0 home win against Toulouse.

First-half goals by Nicolas Nkoulou and Andre-Pierre Gignac, in front of a club record 61,846 crowd at the Stade Velodrome, wrapped up the win and put OM on 25 points from 10 games.

They lead arch rivals Paris St Germain by seven points after the defending champions beat RC Lens 3-1 on Friday.

In those last eight games, Marseille have only conceded three goals.

Nkoulou shouldered the ball into the back of the net from Dimitri Payet's curled cross on 20 minutes.

Florian Thauvin came close to doubling the tally two minutes later but his left-footed low shot went just wide.

Gignac was more accurate when he beat Zacharie Boucher with a powerful shot from the spot after benefiting from Steeve Yago's poor clearance.

There were laughs all round when Marseille coach Marcelo Bielsa, widely regarded as the man who transformed OM into a beautiful team, accidentally sat on a plastic cup full of coffee perched on an icebox near the touchline.

He instantly jumped up before angrily kicking the cup away.

That was as scary as it got for Bielsa, whose team comfortably held off Toulouse.

Toulouse sit in 10th place on 14 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)