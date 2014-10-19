(Adds quotes, Bordeaux game)

PARIS Oct 19 Olympique de Marseille extended their winning streak to eight games with a 2-0 home win against Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

First-half goals by Nicolas Nkoulou and Andre-Pierre Gignac, in front of a club record 61,846 crowd at the Stade Velodrome, wrapped up the win and put OM on 25 points from 10 games.

They lead arch-rivals Paris St Germain by seven points after the champions beat RC Lens 3-1 on Friday.

Girondins de Bordeaux are third, also on 18 points, after being held to a 1-1 home draw by strugglers Caen on Sunday.

Marseille have conceded only three goals in those eight matches.

"There was a lot of fatigue after the international games but everybody wanted that win," Gignac, who has scored 10 goals in as many games, told the club website (www.om.net).

Nkoulou shouldered the ball into the net from Dimitri Payet's curled cross after 20 minutes.

Florian Thauvin came close to doubling the tally two minutes later but his low left-foot strike went just wide.

Gignac then beat Zacharie Boucher with a powerful shot from inside the area after Steeve Yago's poor clearance.

There were laughs all round when Marseille coach Marcelo Bielsa, widely regarded as the man who has transformed OM into an exciting team, accidentally sat on a plastic cup full of coffee perched on an icebox near the touchline.

He instantly jumped up before angrily kicking the cup away.

That was as scary as it got for Bielsa, whose team comfortably held off a Toulouse side who are 10th on 14 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris)