PARIS Dec 2 Jordan Ayew scored for Lorient against his former side Olympique de Marseille as the Ligue 1 leaders were held to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

The result left OM with 35 points from 16 games, two points ahead of Paris St Germain before the French champions' trip to Lille, for which Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be rested on Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa's team opened the scoring through Dimitri Payet but Ayew levelled for 14th-placed Lorient before the break.

Monaco, reduced to 10 men after Wallace was sent off in the 34th minute, beat strugglers RC Lens 2-0 thanks to a Dimitar Berbatov penalty and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco's goal in the second half.

Monaco are eighth on 23 points while Lens stayed 18th on 14 points.

Marseille went ahead in the 32nd minute at the end of a sharp counter attack when Payet fired the ball into the far top corner from Florian Thauvin's cross.

It took Lorient five minutes to level with Ghana international Ayew converting a penalty after Benjamin Jeannot had been brought down by Steve Mandanda.

Marseille, despite dominating possession, struggled to threaten the Lorient defence and Bielsa made his first substitution shortly before the hour by bringing Michy Batshuayi on in place of Abdelaziz Barrada up front.

Andre-Pierre Gignac had a decent effort on the hour but his fierce shot was deflected by Benjamin Lecomte as OM increased the tempo.

Twelve minutes later, Gignac's shot was cleared off the line by defender Vincent Le Goff after Lecomte had gone AWOL in his box.

