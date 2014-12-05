PARIS Dec 5 AS Monaco striker Dimitar Berbatov's double strike with a half-volley and a penalty gave them a 2-0 win at Toulouse as they kept alive their slim Ligue 1 title on Friday.

Berbatov scored in each half to lift the principality side to seventh with 26 points from 17 games, nine points adrift of leaders Olympique de Marseille who play on Sunday.

Toulouse are 11th on 20 points.

Monaco will welcome the confidence boost four days before they host Zenit St Petersburg in their Champions League group finale, needing to avoid defeat to clinch a last 16 spot.

Berbatov put Monaco ahead in the 45th minute with a perfect half volley from Anthony Martial's cross.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker doubled the tally in the 77th from the penalty spot after Fabinho was brought down.

Paris St Germain, a point off the pace, can take provisional top spot on Saturday with a home win over Nantes before Marseille host another mid-table side Metz on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Ken Ferris)