PARIS Dec 21 Olympique de Marseille will go into the two-week Ligue 1 break at the top of the table thanks to Michy Batshuayi's winning goal in a 2-1 home victory over Lille on Sunday.

Belgian striker Batshuayi, in the side after coach Marcelo Bielsa dropped Dimitri Payet following the France international's poor displays in training, scored with a half-volley in the 69th minute to give OM 41 points from 19 games.

The goal came eight minutes after Lille's Idrissa Gueye had cancelled out team mate Nolan Roux's first-half own goal at the Velodrome.

Marseille lead by two points after second-placed Olympique Lyonnais thrashed Girondins de Bordeaux 5-0. Ligue 1 top scorer Alexandre Lacazette netted twice to take his tally to 17 goals this season.

Bordeaux were reduced to 10 men following Nicolas Pallois' sending-off in the 65th minute.

Paris St Germain are in third spot, three points off the pace, after the champions drew 0-0 at home to Montpellier on Saturday.

Lille, who are two points clear of the drop zone, went behind after 32 minutes when Florian Thauvin's low corner was deflected into his own net by Roux as Marseille took a deserved lead.

The visitors hit back but Marko Basa's header from a Florent Balmont free kick was blocked by keeper Steve Mandanda.

In the 61st minute Djibril Sidibe set up Gueye in the box and the midfielder beat Mandanda with a low shot.

Batshuayi, who started the game just behind striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, then controlled Thauvin's cross from the left and swivelled before drilling the ball into the top corner of the net.

