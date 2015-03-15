PARIS, March 15 Paris St Germain missed the chance to take over at the top of Ligue 1 when Girondins de Bordeaux grabbed a last-gasp goal through Diego Rolan to claim a 3-2 home win on Sunday.

Rolan netted with two minutes left, after PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic had equalised twice to cancel out strikes from Lamine Sane and Wahbi Khazri, leaving the visitors empty handed.

PSG stay second on 56 points, a point behind leaders Olympique Lyonnais who travel to third-placed Olympique de Marseille, who have 53 points, later on Sunday.

Bordeaux, sixth with 48 points from 29 games, went ahead in the 18th minute when Sane beat Thiago Silva to head home.

PSG centre back David Luiz, who scored in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea that saw the French champions qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, sustained a thigh injury and was replaced in the 37th minute by Zoumana Camara.

But Ibrahimovic, sent off in the first half at Stamford Bridge, found something to cheer five minutes after the break, scoring from close range after Javier Pastore's through pass.

Bordeaux went 2-1 up in the 70th when Khazri headed past Salvatore Sirigu, prompting PSG coach Laurent Blanc to replace midfielder Yohan Cabaye with striker Edinson Cavani.

PSG's Ezequiel Lavezzi was then brought down in the box and Sweden striker Ibrahimovic converted the resulting penalty five minutes from time to seemingly salvage a point.

But Rolan gave the hosts victory when he latched onto Mariano's cross at the near post in the 88th. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Ken Ferris)