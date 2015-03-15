(Note language in para 9)

* Marseille finish with 10 men after Morel is sent off

* Ibrahimovic in foul-mouthed rant as PSG lose at Bordeaux

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, March 15 Olympique Lyonnais opened a two-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after drawing 0-0 at Olympique de Marseille in a match featuring a stormy finish on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Zlatan Ibrahimovic lost his temper after Paris St Germain's title hopes took a knock as they went down 3-2 at Girondins de Bordeaux.

Third-placed Marseille went desperately close to breaking the deadlock in the 83rd minute when Lucas Ocampos' effort was cleared off the line even though television replays suggested it had gone in.

The match then boiled over two minutes later when Marseille's Jeremy Morel was sent off for a reckless tackle.

Players from both sides started pushing and shoving while home goalkeeper Steve Mandanda rushed half the length of the field to get involved in the fracas.

Earlier, Andre Pierre-Gignac came closest to breaking the deadlock when he struck the post for Marseille in the 17th minute.

Lyon have 58 points with nine games left while Marseille are on 54.

Ibrahimovic scored twice in Bordeaux but could not prevent PSG from losing and the Sweden striker launched into a foul-mouthed rant after the final whistle.

SWEDE SAYS SORRY

"In 15 years I've never seen a (good) referee in this shit country ... (they) don't even deserve PSG," he was heard to say in Canal Plus TV footage.

Ibrahimovic later issued an apology, saying in a statement: "My remarks were not aimed at France or the French people. I was talking about football and not something else.

"I was speaking in anger. I wish to apologise if people felt offended."

Bordeaux, who are sixth on 48 points, went ahead in the 18th minute through Ludovic Sane before Ibrahimovic equalised from close range in the 50th for Champions League quarter-finalists PSG.

Wahbi Khazri nodded the home side back in front only to see Ibrahimovic convert an 85th-minute penalty after Ezequiel Lavezzi was brought down.

Diego Rolan then grabbed the winner for Bordeaux with two minutes to go, latching on to a near-post cross.

To make matters worse for the visitors, defender David Luiz went off in the first half with a thigh injury.

PSG are second in the table on 56 points. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)