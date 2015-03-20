PARIS, March 20 Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic put his disciplinary woes aside on Friday, taking his side back to the top of Ligue 1 with a hat-trick in their 3-1 home victory over FC Lorient.

PSG's talisman was banned for one match by UEFA's Control & Disciplinary Body after being sent off during a Champions League last 16 match at Chelsea last week.

And he also faces French League's (LFP) disciplinary commission to explain derogatory remarks he made about refereeing after PSG's loss at Girondins Bordeaux last week.

However, he showed his good side as PSG moved a point clear of Olympique Lyon who play on Saturday.

After two minutes the pony-tailed Swede slotted a penalty after being up-ended by keeper Benjamin Lecomte up-ended him as he ran on to a long ball.

Lecomte received a yellow card for his challenge.

Ezequiel Lavezzi missed a sitter for PSG half an hour in.

A cheeky backheel from Ibramovic sent him clear on the edge of the box but he pushed the ball into the side netting for one of a series of missed opportunities for the league leaders.

Lorient equalised midway through the second half when Benjamin Jeannot teed up a strike for Jordan Ayew.

Ayew had another shot cleared off the line a few minutes later, sparking the game into life with 15 minutes to go.

Ibrahimovic then showed his prowess from the spot again in the 82nd minute after Lamine Kone's foul on Javier Pastore.

He completed his hat-trick on full time.

Lyon, one point behind PSG on 58 points, are at home to Nice on Saturday while third-placed Marseille, on 54, travel to second-from-bottom RC Lens on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Martyn Herman)