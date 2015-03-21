PARIS, March 21 High-flying Olympique Lyonnais slumped to a shock 2-1 home Ligue 1 defeat by 10-man Nice at a wet Stade Municipal de Gerland on Saturday.

Lyon remained second in the table with 58 points, one behind Paris St Germain who went top with a 3-1 victory over Lorient on Friday.

The driving rain that fell throughout the match did nothing to dampen a fiery atmosphere.

Both keepers were kept busy and it was Nice who took the lead in the 23rd minute with a spectacular bicycle kick from Brazilian midfielder Carlos Eduardo.

The visitors had Lloyd Pelun sent off in the 54th minute for a second bookable offence before Lyon equalised two minutes later with a Maxime Gonalons penalty that was driven into the bottom corner of the net.

The hosts failed to make the most of their numerical advantage and 12th-placed Nice grabbed the winner with an 86th-minute penalty from Valentin Eysseric following a clumsy challenge by Bakary Kone.

Olympique de Marseille, third on 54 points, travel to second from bottom Racing Lens on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Tony Jimenez)