PARIS, March 21 High-flying Olympique Lyonnais slumped to a shock 2-1 home Ligue 1 defeat by 10-man Nice at a wet Stade Municipal de Gerland on Saturday.

Lyon remained second in the table with 58 points, one behind Paris St Germain who went top with a 3-1 victory over Lorient on Friday.

The driving rain that fell throughout the match did nothing to dampen a fiery atmosphere.

Both keepers were kept busy and it was Nice who took the lead in the 23rd minute with a spectacular bicycle kick from Brazilian midfielder Carlos Eduardo.

The visitors had Lloyd Pelun sent off in the 54th minute for a second bookable offence before Lyon equalised two minutes later with a Maxime Gonalons penalty that was driven into the bottom corner of the net.

The hosts failed to make the most of their numerical advantage and 12th-placed Nice grabbed the winner with an 86th-minute penalty from Valentin Eysseric following a clumsy challenge by Bakary Kone.

"It really hurts. I don't quite know what to say. We had a good second half but we should have been able to avoid giving away that penalty," France defender Christophe Jallet told Canal Plus television.

"We blew it but the title race? That's a bonus for us and this doesn't add any pressure because eight months ago nobody saw us where we are at this stage of the season."

Olympique de Marseille, third on 54 points, travel to second from bottom Racing Lens on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Tony Jimenez)