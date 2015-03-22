PARIS, March 22 Third-placed Olympique de Marseille added extra spice to the heated battle for the Ligue 1 title by battering Racing Lens 4-0 away on Sunday and moving two points off the lead.

Michy Batshuayi scored at the start and end of the second half with Alaixys Romao and Andre Ayew netting in between to push OM right on the tails of leaders Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais.

Champions PSG went top on 59 points from 30 games on Friday with a 3-1 win over visitors Lorient and Lyon stayed a point behind after a surprise 2-1 home reverse to 10-man Nice on Saturday.

Long-time leaders OM are a point behind Lyon after taking their chance with aplomb at sorry Lens, who sit second-bottom. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)