PARIS, April 4 Olympique Lyonnais made light work of 10-man En Avant Guingamp to snatch the Ligue 1 lead with a 3-1 victory at the Stade du Roudourou on Saturday.

Lyon, who prevailed thanks to goals by Nabil Fekir, Alexandre Lacazette and Clinton Nije, have 61 points from 31 games. Guingamp, 11th on 39 points, pulled one back through Claudio Beauvue.

Lyon lead second-placed Paris St Germain by two points before the French champions travel to bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille, who are third on 57 points, on Sunday (1900GMT).

At Guingamp, Lyon made a strong start before cantering through the second half after Christophe Kerbrat was sent off for the hosts in the 45th minute.

Lyon, without injured playmaker Yoann Gourcuff, took the lead in the 26th minute when Fekir fired in a 20-metre shot which goalkeeper Jonas Lossl mishandled.

Thirteen minutes later, the visitors doubled the lead thanks to Lacazette's penalty after the France international was brought down by Baissama Sankoh.

Guingamp were reduced to 10 men when Kerbrat was shown a straight red card for a rough tackle on Jordan Ferri on the stroke of halftime.

Nije effectively sealed the win with a low cross shot in the 61st minute after being set up by Ferri but Beauvue reduced the arrears from close range with 10 minutes left.