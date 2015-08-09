PARIS Aug 9 Last season's runners-up Olympique Lyonnais started their Ligue 1 campaign in disappointing fashion, being held to a goalless stalemate by visiting Lorient on Sunday.

Hubert Fournier's side dominated but they were toothless up front, with France striker Alexandre Lacazette, last term's top scorer, failing to make an impact.

Lacazette left the pitch with four minutes left with a possible back injury and OL finished the game with 10 men as Fournier had already made his three substitutions.

The home side started with new signing Rafael, who recently joined from Manchester United, on the right of their defence and the Brazilian player impressed.

He was, however, substituted with 25 minutes left for Jeremy Morel.

Lyon had their best moment in the 16th minute when Nabil Fekir and Lacazette both hit the post in quick succession.

Lorient also had an opportunity eight minutes from the interval but Raphael Guerreiro's strike hit the bar after being deflected.

The result means that promoted Angers, who snatched a 2-0 win at Montpellier on Saturday, remain at the top after one round of matches.

French champions Paris St Germain beat Lille 1-0 away on Friday and Monaco claimed a 2-1 comeback victory at neighbours Nice on Saturday.

Olympique de Marseille lost 1-0 at home to Caen on Saturday and coach Marcelo Bielsa announced he had resigned minutes after the final whistle. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)