PARIS Aug 14 Vincent Enyeama defied Monaco with an excellent display in goal but the home team still went to the top of Ligue 1 after drawing 0-0 with Lille on Friday.

"A draw is a very good thing for us. It's one point in the bag," visiting coach Herve Renard told Bein Sports TV.

Monaco lead the way with four points from two matches while Lille are on one point.

Principality club Monaco meet Valencia next week in the first leg of their Champions League playoff. (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Tony Jimenez)