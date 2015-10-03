* Lyon fifth after Lacazette scored

* Promoted Angers up to second

* Nice v Nantes called off because of rain

PARIS, Oct 3 Alexandre Lacazette missed a penalty and scored three minutes later to hand Olympique Lyonnais a 1-0 home win against Stade de Reims on Saturday.

The France striker, who has had a difficult start to the season, netted his second league goal on the stroke of halftime to send OL fourth in the standings with 15 points from nine games.

They trail leaders Paris St Germain, who host bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, by five points, while Reims slipped to fifth, also on 15 points.

Promoted Angers, who are now on 18 points, moved up to second after Billy Ketkeophomphone's first-half goal earned them a 1-0 win at home against Bastia.

Lacazette, who earlier this week criticised club president Jean-Michel Aulas for disclosing details of their contract extension, had scored his first goal of the season two weeks ago in a 1-1 draw at Marseille.

That was a penalty and he had another spot kick on Saturday after being brought down by Jaba Kankava in the 41st minute, but his attempt crashed onto Johny Placide's bar.

Lacazette, last season's top scorer with 27 goals, made up for his mistake three minutes later.

After a one-two with Claudio Beauvue, he opened the scoring with a low shot that took a slight deflection off Franck Signorino.

Beauvue came close to doubling the lead but his header smashed against the crossbar.

Lyon, who lost defender Milan Bisevac to injury after six minutes, controlled the rest of the match and put a bad week behind them after they lost 1-0 at home to Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday.

INice were being held 2-2 against Nantes when the game was called off due to torrential rain. The French League said that the match would be replayed in its entirety at a later date. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)