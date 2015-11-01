Nov 1 Angers missed the chance to retake second place from Lyon after losing 1-0 at AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday, while Marseille continued their improvement with a 1-0 win at Nantes.

Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic settled a cagey game in the 35th minute as Monaco saw off Angers and extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches in all competitions.

Pasalic, 20, finished from close range after Lacina Traore headed Joao Moutinho's free kick into the midfielder's path.

"Our objective is to get the team higher, to get closer to the top spots and to help the young players to progress," Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim told Ouest-France.

"During the second half of the season, I think my team will be better."

Monaco moved up to sixth on 20 points, while surprise-package Angers dropped behind Lyon on goal difference with both clubs on 22 points along with fourth-placed St Etienne.

A late Claudio Beauvue penalty secured a 1-0 win on Saturday for Lyon over Troyes, who had Corentin Jean sent off for a reckless tackle after 36 minutes.

The breakthrough came in the 78th when a clumsy Chris Mavinga challenge felled Alexandre Lacazette and Beauvue converted from the spot.

Marseille's improvement continued with a 1-0 triumph away at Nantes which took them up to 12th on 15 points.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou cut in from the right and fired a powerful left-foot shot past Remy Riou from outside the area in the 53rd minute for Marseille to secure their fourth victory of the season.

"It's great to win when we play badly," Lassana Diarra told Canal Plus. "It's true that the quality wasn't there tonight, but we need points, so we'll take it."

Nice and Lille played out a goalless draw on Sunday.

Paris St-Germain are 10 points clear at the top after Friday's 1-0 win at Stade Rennais. (Writing by Ed Dove, Editing by Martyn Herman)