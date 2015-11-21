PARIS Nov 21 Paris St Germain took another step towards a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title when they beat Lorient 2-1 away on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Hervin Ongenda and Blaise Matuidi.

The capital side have 38 points from 14 games and lead second-placed Olympique Lyonnais, who slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Nice on Friday, by a massive 13 points after a routine win.

League top scorer Benjamin Moukandjo reduced the arrears late on as Lorient stayed seventh on 20 points.

There was a release of doves and a minute's silence before kickoff to honour the 130 victims of last week's Paris attacks.

With PSG sitting on a comfortable lead at the top of the league, coach Laurent Blanc gave Ongenda his first start of the season and the 20-year-old striker did not disappoint,

He tapped home in the 26th minute from Gregory van der Wiel's cross as the visitors took a deserved lead.

Ongenda then played a one-two with Zlatan Ibrahimovic whose cross was netted by Matuidi from point-blank range in the 32nd.

Moukandjo leapfrogged Ibrahimovic at the top of the scoring charts by heading home his 10th goal of the season from Romain Philippoteaux's cross. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)