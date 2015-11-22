(Adds Marseille win)

PARIS Nov 22 Caen had Alaeddine Yahia sent off in the 31st minute but held on for a 0-0 draw at home against promoted Angers to go third in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Normandy side have 25 points from 14 games and trail leaders Paris St Germain, who beat Lorient 2-1 away on Saturday, by 13 points.

Defender Yahia was shown a straight red card for a rough tackle on Billy Ketkeophomphone.

Caen threatened an upset in the 65th minute when a cross by Dennis Appiah lobbed Ludovic Butelle but hit the crossbar.

Angers, who are fifth on 23 points, came close in the 74th when Thomas Mangani's fierce strike from 20 metres smashed against Remy Vercoutre's bar.

The crowd, officials and players observed a minute's silence before kickoff and the French national anthem was played in memory of the 130 who died in last week's Paris attacks.

The anthem was also played, and respected despite fears it could be booed by Corsican separatists, ahead of the derby between Bastia and Gazelec Ajaccio which ended with the visitors' 2-1 win.

The same protocol was respected at Geoffroy Guichard, too, where Olympique de Marseille eased away from the relegation zone with a 2-0 win against hosts St Etienne.

"Rest in Peace", a banner read. "We are Paris", another one, unfolded by the OM fans, said.

Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring from close range four minutes before the interval and then set up Georges-Kevin Nkoudou for the second six minutes into the second half.

Marseille are now 12th with 18 points, four points above the relegation zone, while St Etienne are seventh on 22 points.

Elsewhere, Giovanni Sio missed an injury-time penalty as Stade Rennais drew 2-2 at home to Girondins de Bordeaux. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin and Justin Palmer)