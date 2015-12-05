(Adds details, quotes)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS Dec 5 Olympique Lyonnais suffered their fourth defeat in five games in all competitions on Saturday with coach Hubert Fournier facing an uncertain future after a 2-0 home Ligue 1 loss against surprise high-flyers Angers.

Promoted Angers, who won thanks to two goals from Cheikh N'Doye, jumped to second with 30 points from 17 games, 15 points behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain after the French champions beat Nice 3-0 away on Friday.

The result sent Lyon, who have not won since beating arch rivals St Etienne in the Rhone derby four weeks ago, down to fifth place on 26 points.

"We're going to meet, to think about the situation and not get carried away," OL president Jean-Michel Aulas said.

"We've got a (Champions League) game at Valencia on Wednesday and at PSG (next) Sunday. The schedule means we can't make decisions in the heat of the moment.

"Traditionally, you would think that by changing coach, by letting off steam, you can find answers."

Angers took the lead in the 17th minute when N'Doye beat Anthony Lopes with a header from Thomas Mangani's free kick.

Mangani was substituted shortly after the half hour, limping off the pitch following a robust tackle from Steed Malbranque.

The visitors came close to doubling their lead just before the break but Lopes parried away Gilles Sunu's fierce strike from the edge of the box.

N'Doye made it 2-0 nine minutes from time when he beat Bakary Kone in the air to head home from Billy Ketkeophomphone's corner.

Lyon earlier had a penalty claim denied by referee Lionel Jaffredo after Mathieu Valbuena was brought down by N'Doye.

Caen are third on 29 points after they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat to lowly Lille while Monaco moved up to fourth on 28 after beating Bastia in Corsica 2-1 with a Lacina Traore double. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis/Alan Baldwin)