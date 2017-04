PARIS Dec 13 Monaco bounced back from their Europa League exit when Fabinho's late penalty gave them a 1-0 win against 10-man St Etienne on Sunday as the principality team moved up to second in Ligue 1.

Fabinho converted from the spot after a Pierre-Yves Polomat handball in the 82nd minute and Monaco now have 31 points from 18 games, 14 behind leaders Paris St Germain who host Olympique Lyonnais later on Sunday.

St Etienne, who had Kevin Malcuit sent off in the 64th for a rough tackle, are seventh on 26 points.

Monaco, who were knocked out of the Europa League group stage after a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, could be leapfrogged by promoted Angers if they avoid defeat at home against Girondins de Bordeaux. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)