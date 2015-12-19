PARIS Dec 19 Paris Saint-Germain moved a provisional 20 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory at Caen on Saturday inspired by their Argentina forward Angel Di Maria who netted twice.

Di Maria scored in the 16th and 50th minutes, either side of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic volley, as PSG moved to 51 points above Angers and AS Monaco, who visit Troyes later on Saturday.

Caen, who missed a late penalty through Andy Delort, remain in fourth place on 30 points from 19 matches.

PSG have broken the half-season points record set in 2006 by Olympique Lyonnais who entered the winter break with 50 points.

Laurent Blanc's champions, with Di Maria outstanding and Ibrahimovic demonstrating his enduring class with a sublime volley from the edge of the area in the 36th minute, seem to be romping to the title, with 16 wins and three draws in 19 games. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Ken Ferris)