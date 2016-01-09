PARIS Jan 9 Olympique Lyonnais celebrated the opening of their new Parc OL stadium in style with a 4-1 win over bottom club Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette, Rachid Ghezzal, Jordan Ferri and Claudio Beauvue found the back of the net as OL moved up to sixth in the table with 29 points from 20 games.

Lyon are 25 points behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain, who beat Bastia 2-0 on Friday, but only three adrift of second-placed Monaco.

Troyes, who scored through Fabien Camus after the break, have eight points and look doomed, 11 points from safety.

France striker Lacazette opened the scoring after 18 minutes with a cross-shot after being set up by Clement Grenier.

Camus levelled in the 67th minute with a missile of a drive from 25 metres.

Ghezzal curled in a delightful shot five minutes later before Ferri, like his team mate, also found the top corner nine minutes from time with a venemous effort.

Lyon made it 4-1 thanks to a Beauvue header two minutes into stoppage time.