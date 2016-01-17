PARIS Jan 17 Monaco moved up to second in Ligue 1 on Sunday after second-half goals by Thomas Lemar and Joao Moutinho earned them a 2-0 win at mid-table Lorient.

The principality team now have 36 points from 21 games and are distant second to leaders Paris St Germain who beat Toulouse away 1-0 on Saturday to reach 57 points.

Monaco had to contend with the loss of midfielder Nabil Dirar to a thigh injury after half an hour and managed only one shot on target before the break.

They came out much stronger in the second half and Lemar opened the scoring after collecting a though pass from Moutinho and blasting the ball beyond keeper Benjamin Lecomte.

Moutinho double the tally four minutes later with a perfectly curled free kick.

Later on Sunday, St Etienne and Olympique Lyonnais clash at Geoffroy Guichard in France's hottest derby. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)