Jan 24 Monaco moved back above Nice into second place in Ligue 1 and strengthened their hopes of a Champions League spot on Sunday with a comfortable 4-0 triumph at home to struggling Toulouse.

Bernardo Silva and Fabio Coentrao gave Monaco a 2-0 lead before Toulouse's hopes of a lifeline were dashed when Wissam Ben Yedder had his penalty saved brilliantly by Danijel Subasic.

Argentine stiker Guido Carrillo and Portuguese winger Helder Costa then rounded off the win after the break with a pair of tap-ins.

The result takes Monaco back up to second on 39 points, three ahead of Nice who defeated Lorient 2-1 at home on Saturday, although they remain 21 points behind runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who trounced Angers 5-1.

Leonardo Jardim's Monaco side are desperate to secure a top-two finish and a guaranteed berth in the Champions League group stage.

Having finished third last season, Monaco ultimately missed out on Europe's top club competition altogether following a play-off defeat to Valencia.

They have now lost only once in the league since September 20 and have gone eight games unbeaten.

Silva opened the scoring in the 28th minute after finishing an excellent cut-back from the superb Lacina Traore, who left two visiting defenders in a heap before crossing.

The lively Coentrao made it 2-0 in the 36th after heading home despite suggestions that Fabinho had carried the ball out of play in the build-up.

Three minutes later, Subasic tipped Ben Yedder's penalty around the post following a Ricardo Carvalho handball.

Carrillo added a third in the 70th minute after finishing Silva's cross from close range, before Costa completed the rout in the second minute of stoppage time.

"We started the match well," Jardim told reporters. "We exploited the space.

"The penalty save allowed us to go and get a big win. My players are always working to improve. It's imperative for me."

Toulouse have accrued only 20 points from 22 matches and remain one from bottom, two points behind Reims, who host St Etienne later on Sunday. (Writing by Ed Dove, Editing by Ian Chadband)